Updated: Rivers govt confirms 11 rescued from collapsed building

Rivers State government has confirmed the rescue of 11 persons from a collapsed seven-storey building, which is under construction in Port Harcourt.

The collapsed building, which was proposed to be a seven-storey building, was located along Woji Road, GRA Phase 2 in the state capital.

State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Emma Okah who confirmed the incident says the cause of the collapse is still speculative.

An eyewitness said that 30 people mostly casual workers reported at the site in the morning for work.

Correspondent Uche Okoro reports that rescue operations are ongoing.

