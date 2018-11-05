Home News Updated: Tripartite Committee fails to reach consensus on minimum wage
Updated: Tripartite Committee fails to reach consensus on minimum wage
Updated: Tripartite Committee fails to reach consensus on minimum wage

Updated: Tripartite Committee fails to reach consensus on minimum wage

The tripartite committee on new minimum wage has rescheduled sitting for 10pm, as the earlier meeting ended in statement.

Committee Chairman, Amma Pepple, told journalists that the meeting arrived at two figures: N24000 and N30000 to be sent to President Muhammadu Buhari. He added the two figures will be submitted to the President as no consensus has been reached.

Addressing newsmen after adjourning the meeting for two hours, its Chairman, Ama Pepple and Labour Minister, Chris Ngige said two figures N24,000 and N30000 will be sent to President Muhammadu Buhari at the end of the meeting.

Ngige said the meeting adjourned to get Buhari’s nod to the agreement. The government side is hopeful organised labour will put off it’s scheduled nationwide strike but none of the labour leaders spoke on the development.

The meeting is epxted to reconvene at 10pm.

