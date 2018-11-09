Home America US proposes rule banning asylum for illegal migrants
US proposes rule banning asylum for illegal migrants
America
International
0

US proposes rule banning asylum for illegal migrants

0
0
now viewing

US proposes rule banning asylum for illegal migrants

now playing

Libyan authorities deport 173 illegal African migrants

Image result for US proposes new rule banning illegal migrantsThe Trump administration has proposed a new rule banning illegal migrants entering through the southern US border, from eligibility for asylum.

US proposes rule banning asylum for illegal migrants. The U.S. Departments of Justice and Homeland Security said the ruling would stop asylum for those who breach any presidential restriction on entry, stressing that the president can stop migration in the “national interest”.

Immigration was a major focus in President Trump’s 2018 mid-term election campaign.

He frequently attacked a caravan of thousands of Central Americans making their way north through Mexico, ordering troops to the border and declaring the migrants to be an “invasion”.

Related Posts

Libyan authorities deport 173 illegal African migrants

tvcnews 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies