USOC revokes USA gymnastics’ status as national governing body

The United States Olympic Committee (USOC) has taken steps to revoke USA Gymnastics’ status as the national governing body for the sport.

The USOC said the challenges facing the governing body, which is trying to recover from a scandal over the sexual abuse of hundreds of female athletes by one of its team doctors, are more than it is capable of overcoming in its current form.

USOC chief executive Sarah Hirshland said they have to work to ensure that USAG gymnasts have the support necessary to excel on and off the field of play.”

