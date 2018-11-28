Home News Vice President Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting
Vice President Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting
Vice President Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting

Vice President Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting

Saudi Arabia wants united front on oil output; Russia and Nigeria hold out

Buhari declares Chief of Army Staff conference open in Maiduguri

FG to fix major roads in the country ahead festive period - Works Minister

Akwa Ibom house of Assembly issues arrest warrant on five sacked lawmakers

Akwa Ibom: Five APC lawmakers suspended after clash with colleagues

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo today presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House Villa, Abuja.

This is just as the President has left Abuja for Maiduguri, the Borno state capital to declare open the annual conference of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and meet with the Nigerian troops serving in the North east geopolitical zone.

The FEC Meeting has in attendance the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and 18 ministers.

Recall that as reported by Naija News, President buhari had last Wednesday cancelled FEC due to his meeting with with the Senior Executive Course 40 of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Plateau State.

