Vice President Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo today presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House Villa, Abuja.

This is just as the President has left Abuja for Maiduguri, the Borno state capital to declare open the annual conference of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and meet with the Nigerian troops serving in the North east geopolitical zone.

The FEC Meeting has in attendance the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and 18 ministers.

Recall that as reported by Naija News, President buhari had last Wednesday cancelled FEC due to his meeting with with the Senior Executive Course 40 of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Plateau State.

