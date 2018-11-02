WAEC presents confirmation of result to President Buhari

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has issued an attestation and confirmation of result to President Muhammadu Buhari.

WAEC Registrar, Iyi Uwadiae, presented the document to the President on Friday at the State House in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

President Buhari’s school result has been a subject of controversy lately after he submitted his nomination forms to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) without a copy of his certificate.

Reacting to the development, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, took to Twitter to fault those who have criticised his principal over his certificate.

