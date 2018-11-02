Home News WAEC presents confirmation of result to President Buhari
WAEC presents confirmation of result to President Buhari
News
Nigeria
Politics
1

WAEC presents confirmation of result to President Buhari

0
1
now viewing

WAEC presents confirmation of result to President Buhari

now playing

Esperance, Al Ahly battle for N900m in CAF Champions League final

now playing

Police nab suspected killer of Lagos businessman, Ope Bademosi

now playing

U.S. urges restraint, probe into clash between Security forces and Shiites

now playing

Industrial court stops organised labour from proceeding on strike

now playing

Kano Governor appears before state assembly panel over bribery scandal today

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has issued an attestation and confirmation of result to President Muhammadu Buhari.

WAEC Registrar, Iyi Uwadiae, presented the document to the President on Friday at the State House in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

President Buhari’s school result has been a subject of controversy lately after he submitted his nomination forms to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) without a copy of his certificate.

Reacting to the development, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, took to Twitter to fault those who have criticised his principal over his certificate.

Related Posts

Esperance, Al Ahly battle for N900m in CAF Champions League final

TVCN 0

Police nab suspected killer of Lagos businessman, Ope Bademosi

TVCN 0

U.S. urges restraint, probe into clash between Security forces and Shiites

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies