WAFU Cup: Nigeria face fierce rivals Ghana, Benin, Nigeria in group B
The Flying Eagles, have been paired with arch-rivals, the Satellites of Ghana in group B of the West African Football Union, WAFU, Under-20 Cup of Nations coming up in Togo next month.

The Flying Eagles will also play the Republic of Benin and Niger Republic for a place in the knock-out round.

Group A consists of hosts Togo, Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso and Senegal.

The top four teams will qualify as CAF’s representatives for the 2019 FIFA Under-20 World Cup to be hosted by Poland next May.

