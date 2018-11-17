WHO concerned about misuse of antibiotics

The World Health Organization has said global health security is at stake when antibiotics are misused. This concern formed the crux at the opening of the antibiotic awareness week in Abuja, with the theme: “Think Twice. Seek Advice”.

The week will help to raise awareness about the dangers of self medication and misuse of antibiotics around the world.

Misusing antibiotics has become a global issue because common infections become harder to treat as antibiotics become ineffective during treatment.

