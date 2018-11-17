Home Health WHO concerned about misuse of antibiotics
WHO concerned about misuse of antibiotics
Health
News
Nigeria
0

WHO concerned about misuse of antibiotics

0
0
now viewing

WHO concerned about misuse of antibiotics

now playing

Over 1.4 billion of world's adults face diseases because of inactivity - WHO

now playing

More than 7million people die annually from air pollution – WHO

now playing

Lassa fever: Experts urge govt to standardise Infectious control practices

now playing

U.S. faces oversupply of antibiotic-free chicken - Sanderson Farms

now playing

Bayelsa partners with Gynaecology, Obstetrics society to reduce maternal, newborn mortality.

Image result for WHO concerned about misuse of antibioticsThe World Health Organization has said global health security is at stake when antibiotics are misused. This concern formed the crux at the opening of the antibiotic awareness week in Abuja, with the theme: “Think Twice. Seek Advice”.

The week will help to raise awareness about the dangers of self medication and misuse of antibiotics around the world.

Misusing antibiotics has become a global issue because common infections become harder to treat as antibiotics become ineffective during treatment.

 

Related Posts

Over 1.4 billion of world’s adults face diseases because of inactivity – WHO

TVCN 1

More than 7million people die annually from air pollution – WHO

TVCN 1

Lassa fever: Experts urge govt to standardise Infectious control practices

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies