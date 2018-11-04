WHO wants FCT parents to ensure children immunize against Polio

The world health organisation is once again calling on parents in the FCT (Federal Capital Territory) to make sure their children are immunized against Polio.

This is Ruga new engineering community one of the communities in the FCT visited by the WHO team to make sure their children are immunized against the polio virus.

The team headed by Idingomofon Essien, and supported by Hauwa Abdullahi and Mujanatu Usman went around the community ensuring children under the age of five were immunized against Polio

In total 101,194 children for the 12 wards were vaccinated in AMAC on day 1

Poliomyelitis is a virus. It is spread through contaminated food and water, or contact with an infected person.

Many people who are infected with the poliovirus don’t become sick and have no symptoms.

However, those who do become ill develop paralysis, which can sometimes be fatal

