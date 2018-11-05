Why we shunned FG’s reconciliation meeting – Labour

Organsed labour has given reasons why it shunned a reconciliation meeting called by the Federal government over the national minimum wage on Sunday.

A labour Leader and Chairman, Labour Party, FCT Chapter, Joseph Ndirang says Government has resolved to cheap political blackmail and intimidation instead of implementing the resolution of the Tripartite committee on the National Minimum Wage.

He made the disclosure in Abuja on Monday when he featured as Guest on TVC’s Breakfast Show.

NUT, others to join strike

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Union of Teachers, Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees and the Senior Staff in colleges of Education have directed all their members to commence an indefinite industrial action from tomorrow, November the 6th.

This they said is as result of the federal government’s refusal to agree on the N30,000 new minimum wage.

In statements signed by secretaries of the unions, all members are expected to comply with the directive of the labour unions until further notice.

Aviation workers will also down tools by midnight, in compliance with the call for an industrial action by Organised Labour.

The strike is to press the government for the N30,000 minimum wage request.

President of the National Union of Air Transport Employers, Ben Nnabue said all flights operating in and out of Nigerian airports will be affected by the strike.

Share this: Tweet



