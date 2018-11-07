World Bank aids Nigeria on accurate parasitology findings

Parasites are responsible for millions of ailments and deaths, across the globe. In tropical Africa, studying to know how to treat people effectively of them, is a huge challenge. A major reason why the World Bank is sponsoring a week’s training of researchers from the health and education sectors, at the Nigerian Medical research institute, for solutions.

Their focus is four out of the 21 neglected tropical diseases, caused by parasites, which get no research funding from governments, to aid cure.

The participating researchers from the six geo-political zones, say they see progress coming from the week’s training.

The cure of diseases is key to the safety of lives. Research leads the way to cure. The very reason why health experts say the government cannot shove the funding of effective research, aside.

