13 soldiers killed as troops repel Boko Haram attack on Kukareta

Troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE on the eve of christmas, repelled a Boko Haram terrorists’ attack on a Forward Operational Base at Kukareta in Damaturu Local Government Area of Yobe state.



The terrorists who attacked the location at about 6. 30 pm met with prompt and fierce response of the vigilant troops who engaged and overpowered them, killing several of the terrorists.

Thirteen military and a police personnel including a Police officer, paid the supreme price while extricating themselves from the ambush.

The army stated that a clearance operation to pursue and eliminate the Boko Haram terrorists ambush party is still ongoing.

The bodies of the gallant soldiers and the policeman and the wounded have been evacuated and the wounded soldier is currently receiving treatment.







