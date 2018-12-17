Home Business 17% of global population lives in darkness – NERC
17% of global population lives in darkness – NERC
Image result for nigerian electricity regulatory commission

The Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, Professor James Momoh, has disclosed that the inability of the country to provide uninterrupted access to electricity to all citizens in line with the recommendation of the

United Nation Advisory group on Energy and Climate Change has affected the economic opportunities for the poorest to escape poverty.

Momoh said about 1.2 billion people representing 17 per cent of the global population has no access to electricity, with 50 per cent of these countries are in sub-Saharan Africa.

This, he said made it impossible to provide adequate health services, schools, clean water, food security and industries to the people.

According to him, the provision of uninterrupted power by developing countries to its citizens will reduce poverty, increase productivity and promote economic growth.

