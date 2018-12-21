192 Battalion officers, Soldiers urged to be diligent

Officers and Soldiers serving under 192 Battalion of the Nigeria Army have

been asked to be diligent, professional and patriotic in the discharge of their duties, during the 2019 general elections.

The Commanding Officer of the Battalion, Major Isa Magaji made this appeal while speaking to men of the force and guests, during the 2018 West African Social Activities (WASA), held at Owode Yewa.

He said their welfare will always remain a priority to the Army

On his part, Major-General Musa Yusuf added that the Army is ready to invest in their training and retraining to promote unrivaled work ethics and discipline upon which the Army’s operational mandate is premised.

