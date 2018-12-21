Home News 192 Battalion officers, Soldiers urged to be diligent
192 Battalion officers, Soldiers urged to be diligent
News
Nigeria
0

192 Battalion officers, Soldiers urged to be diligent

0
0
now viewing

192 Battalion officers, Soldiers urged to be diligent

now playing

Soldiers ambushed, wounded in Benue

now playing

19 suspected killers of General Alkali remanded in prison

now playing

Three reportedly killed in clash between soldiers and police officers in Aba

now playing

Four civilians killed as vehicle hits land mine in Mali

now playing

Cameroonian soldiers block highway, demand salary payment

Officers and Soldiers serving under 192 Battalion of the Nigeria Army have
been asked to be diligent, professional and patriotic in the discharge of their duties, during the 2019 general elections.

The Commanding Officer of the Battalion, Major Isa Magaji made this appeal while speaking to men of the force and guests, during the 2018 West African Social Activities (WASA), held at Owode Yewa.

He said their welfare will always remain a priority to the Army

On his part, Major-General Musa Yusuf added that the Army is ready to invest in their training and retraining to promote unrivaled work ethics and discipline upon which the Army’s operational mandate is premised.

Related Posts

Soldiers ambushed, wounded in Benue

TVCN 0

19 suspected killers of General Alkali remanded in prison

TVCN 0

Three reportedly killed in clash between soldiers and police officers in Aba

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies