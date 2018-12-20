20 feared dead as passenger bus fell into gorge in Nepal

More than 20 persons have been killed in Nepal after a bus carrying dozens of passengers including students fell into a gorge.

The bus was returning from the Sallyan district to Dang, when it drove off the mountainous road and fell hundreds of meters down a cliff.

Police said preliminary investigations showed that speeding was likely to have cause the crash.

Around 14 people survived the fall and have been taken to the nearest hospital.

The passengers were students and teachers, who were returning from a botanical field trip.

