2018 Ballon d'Or : Modric ends Ronaldo, Messi European dominance
2018 Ballon d’Or : Modric ends Ronaldo, Messi European dominance
2018 Ballon d’Or : Modric ends Ronaldo, Messi European dominance

2018 Ballon d’Or : Modric ends Ronaldo, Messi European dominance

Image result for 2018 Ballon d'Or : Modric ends Ronaldo, Messi European dominanceReal Madrid and Croatia midfielder, Luka Modric has won the 2018 Ballon d’Or for the World Player of the Year, breaking Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s 10-year-hold on the award.

But Modric has said winning the award is not as important as the 2018 FIFA World Cup the Croatian national team lost to France in Russia.

Juventus forward and 2017 winner Ronaldo came second, while Atletico Madrid and France striker Antoine Griezmann came third.

The Croatian Captain had earlier won the Most Valuable Player award of the World Cup and FIFA Best Player Awards.

He dedicated the award to every one who could have won the Balon D’or in the past during the Ronaldo and Messi dominance.

Paris St Germain’s France forward, Kylian Mbappe got the first Kopa award for the best under-21 player.

Mbappe beat Liverpool’s right back Trent Alexander Arnold to the awards after helping France win the World Cup in Russia.

Norway and Olympique Lyon striker, Ada Hegerberg, won the inaugural Ballon d’Or for women, having led her Lyon to the Women’s Champions League title, scoring in extra time in the 4-1 win over Vfl Wolfsburg in the final.

