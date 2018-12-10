Home International 2018 International Human Rights Day: #Stand Up For Human Rights
Human Rights Day is celebrated on December 10 every year to raise awareness of human rights issues. 2018 marks the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The basic principle of the day is that we need to stand for our own rights and those of others. The theme for Human Rights Day 2018 is ‘Stand Up For Human Rights’.

In December 1948, UNESCO was the first United Nations agency who gave utmost importance to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and spread it through various mediums. The Universal Declaration of Human Rights was adopted in 1948 of which the principles stand relevant today.

