2019 Budget: Gov. Ahmed presents 158 million naira proposal before Kwara Assembly

2019 Budget: Gov. Ahmed presents 158 million naira proposal before Kwara Assembly

Kwara state governor, AbdulFatah Ahmed has presented a budget proposal of #157.5 billion before the state house of assembly for the 2019 fiscal year.

The proposal which is 1 billion naira higher than that of 2018 showed 51% of the 2019 appropriation bill is dedicated to capital projects while 49% is for recurrent expenditure.

Sectoral analysis of the proposal shows that economic affairs sector has the lion share with 34.6% of the total budget proposal followed by the general public service sector with 22.6% while education and health sectors have 18% and 17.5% allocation respectively.

The governor disclosed that the overall objective of the the budget is to consolidate on the gains of the past years and ensure completion of all on-going projects.

The budget proposal is the last to be presented by governor AbdulFatah Ahmed whose tenure expires in May next year.

