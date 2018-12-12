Home News 2019 Election: Aisha Buhari launches ‘Together Nigeria’ for Buhari’s reelection
2019 Election: Aisha Buhari launches ‘Together Nigeria’ for Buhari’s reelection
Aisha Buhari -TVC
Together Nigeria, an independent advocacy group supporting the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 is to be launched by Her Excellency, Dr. Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, wife of the President of Nigeria on Wednesday 12th December, 2018 at the Banquet Hall, State House, Abuja.

The mission of Together Nigeria is to secure the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 election and unite all Nigerians under the vision he represents for a progressive, peaceful, and prosperous Nigeria.

The group has engaged in an extensive social media campaign to energize youths of voting age on President Buhari’s achievements since 2015, including anti-corruption efforts which have recovered billions from tax evaders and corrupt officials, and the delivery of Nigeria’s largest ever social investment and infrastructure programmes benefiting Nigerians across the country.

The launch is expected to be attended by supporters of the President from all walks of life, including icons of music and movies, political gladiators as well as key government officials.

