2019 Elections: IAADHR drums support for PMB’s re-election

A rights group, the International Association for Advancement and Defence of Human Rights ( IAADHR) has clamoured for the re-election of the Buhari administration in 2019 so as to consolidate on the achievements of the last four years.

In a statement issued over the weekend at its headquarters by the President of the organisation, Comrade Bature Johnson, the activist hailed the administrations ‘Next Level’ policy document, stating that Nigeria is on its way to growth and recovery, after several years of plundering by previous governments.

“We are passing a vote of confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s re-election bid come 2019 because of the laudable projects the government has introduced which has direct bearing on the lives of Nigerians.

“Our support is based on the president’s numerous achievements in the areas of security, fighting corruption, agriculture, economy, among others.

‘When the Buhari administration came on board, oil prices dropped to as low as $26 a barrel but that was no excuse for them.

“They went ahead to complete several projects that the previous government started but abandoned because funds that should have been allocated to such critical projects were rather diverted and siphoned into private pockets.

“Under this government, states have received several bailouts and backlogs in allowances for retirees have been sorted out.

“As at 2015, over 14 local governments were under the control of Boko Haram with flags hoisted. Bombs were literally going off in many states of the federation including the FCT but today, the scenario is different. Boko Haram have been decimated and reduced to carrying out hit and run operations. The recent upsurge is getting the utmost attention of the military hierarchy.

“The herdsmen attack that pervaded the middle belt has also been reduced to zero as the government of Buhari is moving to having it resolved once and for all.

“Commendable is the way in which the challenge was sorted. At least, we are witness to what transpired in Odi, Bayelsa state and even Zaki Biam in the North Central, where Nigerians were massacred and had their basic human right trampled upon.

“Corruption, which was unarguably one of the biggest plagues bedeviling our nation has been dealt a great blow under the Buhari government. In the past three years, EFCC has recovered over N871bn looted funds, impounded more than 407 mansions and has secured more than 140 convictions , including highly placed individuals in government.

“Attention given to the poor in setting up Small and medium scale businesses is massive and unprecedented, generated power has witnessed a rapid rise to more than 7,000 megawatts, roads are being built, rail transportation is being revived, agriculture is thriving again, there is hardly a sector that has not witnessed a turnaround”, he said.

Comrade Bature also commended President Buhari for declaring June 12 as Democracy Day as against May 29 and the award of the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) to the late Abiola. He also mentioned the award of Grand Commander of the Order of Niger (GCON) on the late human rights lawyer, Chief Gani Fawehinmi.

“The singular act of recognising the heroes of our democracy is a landmark achievement for this administration. Previous government had continued to pay lip service to it until Buhari made a difference.

“The president has pledged to ensure a free and fair election come 2019, we need to do a lot to make our election free, fair and credible.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) must do more to ensure that the vote of every Nigerian counts in the coming elections. The police and sister security organisations must also ensure that the successes recorded on previous occasions are built on.

The rights of all Nigerians must be safeguarded. The APC government is at the forefront of ensuring that”, he stated.

