2019 Elections: Office of NSA organizes 2-day security summit

Security agents, members of political parties and officials of INEC are meeting in Abuja to agree on how to police the 2019 elections.

The National Security Adviser who convened the 2 day meeting wants to build effective collaboration among the security agencies to ensure the outcome of the elections are not marred by security breaches.

The Police, as the lead agency saddled with internal security and the Independent National Electoral Commission stresses that in line with the laws, it has the right to use security operatives during the election.

With 2 months to the start of the election, there are growing concerns over the state of security in the country.

Share this: Tweet



