Home Business 2019: Oyetola presents N152bn budget, promises full payment of salaries
2019: Oyetola presents N152bn budget, promises full payment of salaries
Business
News
Nigeria
0

2019: Oyetola presents N152bn budget, promises full payment of salaries

0
0
now viewing

2019: Oyetola presents N152bn budget, promises full payment of salaries

now playing

Oyetola appoints Adeniyi Adesina as CPS

now playing

Gboyega Oyetola sworn in as Osun governor

now playing

Osun state guber elect, Oyetola recieves INEC'S certificate of return

now playing

Aregbesola thanks Osun residents, seeks support for Oyetola

now playing

Accreditation, voting underway in Osun governorship rerun election

Image result for Oyetola presents 2019 budget

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has presented an appropriation bill of more than N152bn (one hundred and fifty two billion naira) for 2019 to the state Assembly.

He said the bill tagged ”Budget of Hope” will continue with the achievements of the immediate past government.

He said the 2019 budget which is 27 million naira less than the one for 2018 is unique and charts the roadmap for sustainable growth.

A breakdown of the budget shows that 15 billion naira was allocated to recurrent expenditure while the capital expenditure is 91 billion naira.

24 billion was set aside for infrastructure, ten billion goes to education, four billion for health, and agriculture has 690 million.

The Governor said he will strive to create workable policies, diversify the economy, block wastages, increase internal revenue and end modulated salaries.

Related Posts

Oyetola appoints Adeniyi Adesina as CPS

TVCN 0

Gboyega Oyetola sworn in as Osun governor

TVCN 0

Osun state guber elect, Oyetola recieves INEC’S certificate of return

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies