2019: Security agencies read riot act to politicians





Security agencies have have warned politicians against any breach of peace during campaign activities, as the 2019 general election draws near.

Security officials gave the warning in Gombe during an interactive meeting between the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, and other key players.

The message of the security chiefs was clear to the leaders of political

parties that participated in the briefing. They are determined to ensure that peace is sustained during the campaigns and elections period.

They are also concerned about incitement of youths and increased abuse of

psychotropic drugs by them. Vote buying also remains an issue.

INEC, civil society group and leaders of political parties agree to work

together to tackle monetization of the electoral process.

At every election cycle, Gombe State has witnessed large-scale violence. This time around, the plan is to ensure that the process is not only credible, but remains peaceful.

