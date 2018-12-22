Home News 2019: Security agencies read riot act to politicians
Image result for 2019: Security agents read riot act to politicians

Security agencies have have warned politicians against any breach of peace during campaign activities, as the 2019 general election draws near.

Security officials gave the warning in Gombe during an interactive meeting between the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, and other key players.

The message of the security chiefs was clear to the leaders of political
parties that participated in the briefing. They are determined to ensure that peace is sustained during the campaigns and elections period.

They are also concerned about incitement of youths and increased abuse of
psychotropic drugs by them. Vote buying also remains an issue.

INEC, civil society group and leaders of political parties agree to work
together to tackle monetization of the electoral process.

At every election cycle, Gombe State has witnessed large-scale violence. This time around, the plan is to ensure that the process is not only credible, but remains peaceful.

