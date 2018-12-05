21,878 applications received for 10,000 police constable jobs in five days

The Police Service Commission has so far received twenty one thousand, eight hundred and seventy eight thousand applications, five days after it opened its portal for the recruitment of 10 thousand Constables on Friday, November 30th, 2018. The on-line applications hit this figure as at 12.30 pm today, Tuesday 5th December 2018. The portal is expected to close on the 11th of January, 2019 in line with the Federal Character requirement of six weeks.

Out of the 21,878 applications already received, 20,217 applicants are males while 1,661 are females. Niger State has the highest number of applicants with 2,276 applications followed by Katsina with 1,677, Kano third with I, 577 and Bauchi, 1,543.

Bayelsa has the lowest application of just 55, Ebonyi 88, Anambra, 107, Lagos 112 and Abia, 130. Imo State has 133 applicants, Delta, 150 and Enugu 167.

The Commission says it is committed to a transparent and merit driven exercise, stressing that applicants should be rest assured of fairness and openness throughout the process of the exercise.

