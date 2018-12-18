Home Health 40m people die of preventable non-communicable diseases – WHO
Health
International
More than 40 million out of 57 million deaths accounted for worldwide, are
due to preventable non communicable diseases.

As a result of this, the world health organization says it will support the
multi sectoral plan of the Nigerian government for public health and non
communicable diseases.

Kemi Balogun reports that non communicable diseases are considered the biggest killers in the world.

In 2016 alone 41 million out of 57 million deaths recorded worldwide
(71 percent) were attributed to NCDs with more than 15 million of these
deaths considered to be premature deaths.

The four main NCDs responsible for more than 70 percent of deaths are
cancers, diabetes, cardiovascular and chronic respiratory diseases.

There are targets set like working towards a 25 percent reduction in
premature mortality from NCDs by the year 2025 through strengthening health care systems

This could also be achieved through the mainstreaming of multi sectoral
policies and an effective implementation of the 2013-2030 global action plan

Low and middle income countries are mostly affected by NCDs as they
contribute to 78 percent of all NCD deaths and 85 percent of premature
deaths

Nigeria health experts hope to quickly find workable solutions to
improving the country’s health care system.

