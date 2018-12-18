40m people die of preventable non-communicable diseases – WHO

More than 40 million out of 57 million deaths accounted for worldwide, are

due to preventable non communicable diseases.

As a result of this, the world health organization says it will support the

multi sectoral plan of the Nigerian government for public health and non

communicable diseases.

Kemi Balogun reports that non communicable diseases are considered the biggest killers in the world.

In 2016 alone 41 million out of 57 million deaths recorded worldwide

(71 percent) were attributed to NCDs with more than 15 million of these

deaths considered to be premature deaths.

The four main NCDs responsible for more than 70 percent of deaths are

cancers, diabetes, cardiovascular and chronic respiratory diseases.

There are targets set like working towards a 25 percent reduction in

premature mortality from NCDs by the year 2025 through strengthening health care systems

This could also be achieved through the mainstreaming of multi sectoral

policies and an effective implementation of the 2013-2030 global action plan

Low and middle income countries are mostly affected by NCDs as they

contribute to 78 percent of all NCD deaths and 85 percent of premature

deaths

Nigeria health experts hope to quickly find workable solutions to

improving the country’s health care system.

