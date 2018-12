The fourth edition of the Asisat Oshoala foundation makes a return this year, with the foundation aiming to improve the physical, social and intellectual development of the girl child though education and sports.

The Football for girls clinic will hold from the 17th – 20th of December.

This years edition is in partnership with FSC Barcelona Lagos Academy.

The event which kinked off in 014, has given opportunities to youths at the grassroots to exhibit their talents.

