The Nasarawa State Aids Control Agency said 55, 000 persons are currently living with HIV/AIDS virus.

Executive Director of the agency, Bello Ruth disclosed this to newsmen at a rally held in Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa State, to mark the World Aids Day.

She added that, the rally is a way of creating awareness in the minds of the people of the state that the virus still exist.

Share this: Tweet