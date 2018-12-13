Home News 71 Reps sponsor bill to return Nigeria to parliamentary system
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Image result for 71 Rep members sponsor bill to return Nigeria to Parliamentary systemSeventy one house of Representatives members are sponsoring a bill to change Nigeria from the Presidential system of Government to the parliamentary system.

Many have argued that the Presidential system of government is expensive and that power is concentrated at the centre, and not divided among the three tiers of Govt.

In 1960, Nigeria practised the Parliamentary system of government.

Nnamdi Azikiwe was the President, while Tafawa Balewa was the first and only Prime minister Nigeria ever had.

But the 1966 coup ended the Parliamentary system of govt because the military seized power.

Some commonwealth countries like Australia,Jamaica, Denmark, Sweden and others, practice the Parliamentary system of government.

Britain runs a parliamentary of government and just yesterday the Prime Minister survied a confidence vote from her Conservative party.

The vote was triggered by the controversial Brexit deal which has gotten her in the bad books of even her party members.

The Presidential system of govt which is currently being used in Nigeria, where the head of state is also the head of government is also the form of govt practised in the US.

The United states is actually the first nation to create the office of the president and the head of state in a modern republic.

But the question now is, could the refusal of the President to sign the electoral amendment bill, be responsible for this move by the 71 reps to change the system of government?

TVC news correspondent Joke Adisa told us earlier that these 71 lawmakers are from different political parties and are ready to lobby others to support this bill.

 

