More than eight thousand rice farmers are benefiting from the Federal government anchor borrower loan scheme to boost dry season farming in Kebbi state.

The farmers will be getting farm implements, improve rice seedlings, technical assistance and cash as part of the loan to help them in local rice production.

Kebbi state leads in rice production in the country.

The farmers suffered huge losses during the rainy season when several rice farms were washed away by floods.

