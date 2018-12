A lecturer at the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, Ondo state, Taiwo Akinyemi kidnapped with four others last week has been killed by his abductors.

Akinyemi was kidnapped with four other health workers of the federal medical center,Owo along Akure-Owo expressway last week Tuesday.

Police spokesman, Femi Joseph confirmed the development.

He said the state commissioner of Police, Gbenga Adeyanju and Governor Rotimi Akeredolu had paid a condolence visit to the family of the deceased lecturer.

