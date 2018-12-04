Home News Adamawa PDP guber candidate flags-off campaign with 11 points
Adamawa PDP guber candidate flags-off campaign with 11 points
Image result for Fintiri campaignsThe Peoples Democratic Party gubernatorial Candidate in the 2019 general election in Adamawa State has flagged off his campaign in Yola, promising to focus on the issues.

The party’s candidate, Hon Ahmad Fintiri said his administration would give priority to education, rural development, healthcare, water supply, urban and rural development.

He also pledged to bring an end to farmer/herder conflicts in the state if elected, and called on those aggrieved across political parties particularly in the APC to join him in implementing his 11 points to salvage the state from underdevelopment.

Fintiri was the acting Governor of Adamawa State when former governor Murtala Nyako was impeached in 2014.

 

