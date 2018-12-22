Adamawa SDP guber candidate flags off campaign

The gubernatorial candidate of Social Democratic Party (SDP) for 2019 general election in Adamawa state, Emmanuel Bello has vowed to prosecute any of his predecessors, found guilty of corruption, if elected.

Speaking at his campaign flag off in Yola, Bello presented a ten point document which addressed health, agriculture, education, environment,economy, security, youth and women empowerment.

He challenged other gubernatorial candidates to be open for debate and presentation of their plans, for the state.

