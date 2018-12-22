Home News Adamawa SDP guber candidate flags off campaign
Adamawa SDP guber candidate flags off campaign
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Adamawa SDP guber candidate flags off campaign

0
0
now viewing

Adamawa SDP guber candidate flags off campaign

now playing

SDP State chairmen forum declare support for Duke

now playing

Osun rerun: Oshiomhole, APC govs, others storm Omisore's residence

now playing

Rights activist expresses interest in contest for Benue house of reps under SDP

now playing

Donald Duke dumps PDP, declares for presidency under SDP

now playing

Osun 2018: Omisore picks SDP governorship interest form

The gubernatorial candidate of Social Democratic Party (SDP) for 2019 general election in Adamawa state, Emmanuel Bello has vowed to prosecute any of his predecessors, found guilty of corruption, if elected.

Speaking at his campaign flag off in Yola, Bello presented a ten point document which addressed health, agriculture, education, environment,economy, security, youth and women empowerment.

He challenged other gubernatorial candidates to be open for debate and presentation of their plans, for the state.

Related Posts

SDP State chairmen forum declare support for Duke

TVCN 0

Osun rerun: Oshiomhole, APC govs, others storm Omisore’s residence

TVCN 0

Rights activist expresses interest in contest for Benue house of reps under SDP

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies