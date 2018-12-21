ADP gov candidate pledges to assist victims of Abule Egba fire incident

Governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) in Lagos State, Babatunde Gbadamosi, has pledged to assist victims of the Abule Egba area pipeline fire incident.

Gbadamosi told some of the victims at the site of the recent explosion that the list of those who suffered loses was being collated to enable him to work out how they could be assisted.

He also called on well meaning Nigerians to assist the victims in any way they can stating that those of them who incurred loses were not even part of the syndicate that perpetrated the crime.

