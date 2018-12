A socio-political group, Afenifere has thrown its weight behind the ambition of President Muhammadu Buhari and his deputy, Yemi Osinbajo to be re-elected.

Its spokesman Biodun Akin-Fasae said after a closed door meeting in Ibadan, that President Buhari restored Nigeria’s lost pride; and that Afenifere will publicly endorse President Buhari on January the 29th.

