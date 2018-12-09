Africa, Asia deepen business relations

African-Asian chamber of commerce is one of the platforms to strengthen bilateral relations between the two biggest continent in the world According to data from the International Trade Centre, trade volume between Africa and Asia increased by 75% from $167 billion to $292.9 billion between 2006 and 2016

But the latest figure is nothing compare to the peak of $432 billion in 2014, which dropped due to fall in commodity prices.

While Asia exports machinery and manufactured goods to the African continent, the main export from Africa are hard and soft commodities.

African and Asian businessmen believed that as economic growth picks in china and India, trade between the two continents will rise again.

Nigeria recently signed a currency swap deal with China in order to boost trade relations…More than one year down the line…what has being the benefit of the agreement?

Participants at this forum said Investment in small and medium enterprises remains key to economic growth and development.

There’s optimism that trade in-balance between Africa and Asia can be improved upon with genuine commitment from leaders across the continents.

