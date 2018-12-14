Air Transport union protest delay in release of conditions of service

The National Union of Air Transport Employees have shut down the offices of aviation agencies at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

They are protesting against the delay in the release of their Conditions of Service

of all aviation agencies by the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission.

The union members were seen carrying placards with different inscriptions and chanting solidarity songs.

They barricaded the offices of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria and the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency.

The headquarters of the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) at the Lagos airport were shut down by the Union.

Flight operations were not affected by the action at the nation’s busiest airport as airlines and passengers continued their businesses without harassment by the union.

