Airforce Mobility Command holds staff duties workshop

The Nigerian Airforce has emphasized continual training for effective and efficient delivery in administrative tasks in line with the Chief Of Air Staff vision.

Personnel at the Fourth Quarter Staff Duties Workshop organized by the Mobility Command in Yenagoa were trained on skills and knowledge acquisition on service delivery through administrative expertise.

The Fourth Quarter Staff Duties Workshop is also conceived to enhance human capacity development among personnel of the command from different units in Lagos, Calabar, Minna, Ilorin, Warri and others.

