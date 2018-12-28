Airforce set for bombardment of criminal elements in Sokoto, others

The Nigerian Air Force said it will ensure that criminal elements will not be allowed to undermine the territorial integrity of the country.

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadiq Abubakar said the force is committed and determine to tackle the security challenges facing the country.

He spoke when visiting Sokoto to get an on the spot assessment of the activities of bandits in Zamfara state and parts of Sokoto.

Sadiq disclosed that the Air force will deplore more personnel to Sokoto state.

Earlier the Air Chief had paid a courtesy call on Sokoto state Governor Aminu Tambuwal and promised more aircraft will be deployed to Sokoto to ensure effective coordination of the military operations in the north west Nigeria.

The Air Chief also inspected some of the Air Force facilities in Sokoto as well as commission a water projects at the 119 Forward Operation Base Barracks in Sokoto metropolis.

