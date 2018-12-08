Airforce to deploy troops to trouble spots

The Nigerian Airforce is set to deploy hundreds of its officers for operations in areas of conflict especially in the northeastern part of the country. They have undergone several weeks of training in regiment operations, Air Police and the intelligence specialty, in partnership with the British military and their Israeli counterparts.

Tesem Akende who was at the graduation ceremony in Kaduna, reports that the Chief of the Air staff led other senior Airforce personnel to a simulated theatre.

It was a ground for the officers and airmen to display the expertise they had garnered. Among other things, rifle handling, map reading and navigation skills were all part of the curriculum. They simulated an encounter with an enemy camp, showing how they would overthrow the insurgents.

The troops also had some who exhibited their acquired knowledge on combat medics, they administered first aid on their wounded partners. Thereafter, help came from an operation base, and they were evacuated to a safer haven.

Chief of the Air staff and his team seemed satisfied with the training the troops had acquired. He told them to be ready for deployment to areas of crisis in order to secure the nation.

The British Military and their Israeli counterparts, believe there has been so much improvement in the training.

The desire of the senior officers is for the Nigerian Airforce to be the best in the sub region. They assure that new platforms, equipment and specialized training would always be injected into the force.

