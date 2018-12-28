Airforce won’t disappoint Buhari in ongoing anti-terrorism war, says CAS

The Chief of Air Staff has said the Nigerian Air Force will not disappoint President Muhammadu Buhari in the ongoing campaign against Boko Haram terrorists in the northeast.

Air Marshall Sadiq Abubakar revealed that President Buhari has provided additional military hardware for airmen to prosecute the war to a logical conclusion.

The Air Force chief made this disclosure during his routine operational visit to troops in Yola, headquarters of the air component of Operation Lafiya Dole, where he interacted with men of the Nigerian Air Force.

Governor Jibrilla Bindow who was represented by his SSG, at the forum, commended President Buhari’s efforts in restoring order to the region.

