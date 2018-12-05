Home News Aisha Buhari dissociates herself from her alleged impersonator
Aisha Buhari dissociates herself from her alleged impersonator
News
Nigeria
0

Aisha Buhari dissociates herself from her alleged impersonator

0
0
now viewing

Aisha Buhari dissociates herself from her alleged impersonator

now playing

Aisha Buhari vows to do more as 'Future Assured' clocks three

now playing

Nigeria now better positioned to tap benefits of Int'l trade - Buhari

now playing

Political leaders should do more for ordinary Nigerians – Aisha Buhari

now playing

Gambian first lady visits child, neonatal patients at Abuja hospital

Dasuki Supreme Court - TVC
now playing

Court adjourns Dasuki's Appeal Suit till January 25

Her Excellency, wife of the President of Nigeria, Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari has dissociated herself from all the individuals involved in a suspected fraud case in relation to investigation by the Department of State Services (DSS).

According to a press statement issued on her behalf by the Director of Informationto Wife of the President, Suleiman Haruna “She wishes to state categorically that Mariyatu is not her sister and the so called Amina Mohammed is not and was never her associate and is therefore not in a position to transact any business in her name or that of her office.

“She wishes to further state that she does not run businesses in her office, therefore whoever does business with anyone in her name will be doing so at his/her own risk.

“As for staff of her office, she wishes to state that anyone found to be engaged in fraudulent dealings, will face the full wrath of the law”.

Related Posts

Aisha Buhari vows to do more as ‘Future Assured’ clocks three

TVCN 0

Nigeria now better positioned to tap benefits of Int’l trade – Buhari

TVCN 0

Political leaders should do more for ordinary Nigerians – Aisha Buhari

TVCN 1
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies