Aisha Buhari dissociates herself from her alleged impersonator

Her Excellency, wife of the President of Nigeria, Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari has dissociated herself from all the individuals involved in a suspected fraud case in relation to investigation by the Department of State Services (DSS).

According to a press statement issued on her behalf by the Director of Informationto Wife of the President, Suleiman Haruna “She wishes to state categorically that Mariyatu is not her sister and the so called Amina Mohammed is not and was never her associate and is therefore not in a position to transact any business in her name or that of her office.

“She wishes to further state that she does not run businesses in her office, therefore whoever does business with anyone in her name will be doing so at his/her own risk.

“As for staff of her office, she wishes to state that anyone found to be engaged in fraudulent dealings, will face the full wrath of the law”.

Share this: Tweet



