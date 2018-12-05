Aisha Buhari urges Nigerian women to vote Buhari again

Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to women to ensure the return of the APC administration in 2019. She made the appeal at a National Women Leadership Summit organized by a political group, Project 4+4 for Buhari & Osinbajo 2019, at the National Women Development Center, Abuja on Tuesday 4th December, 2019.

Mrs. Buhari observed that during the last election, women participated fully in the voting process and ensured that APC was elected, that is why the government of President Muhammadu Buhari came up with social investment programmes targeted at them and their children in order to engage them and reduce the level of poverty among them. She called on them to spread the good news of the accomplishments of this administration.

She said women have been at the receiving end of the struggles of men, especially soldiers who have been fighting insurgency and called on government to ensure speedy release of their entitlements so that their families do not suffer. She called for a one-minute silence over all soldiers that lost their lives in the process.

She commended the political group for organizing the Summit and setting the tone for other Buhari support groups as 2019 election campaign period opens.

Wife of the Vice President, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo, speaking at the event, commended women for providing a permanent support base for the APC and said they remain ambassadors of the party wherever they find themselves. She called on them to continue to support the party, saying continuation of the party in 2019 means a better Nigeria for them and their children.

Earlier, National Coordinator of Project 4+4, Comrade Garba Musa Bello, said the purpose of the Summit was to bring together women from 774 local government areas and chart for them a strategy for the campaign period. He said it is not in doubt that women control the voting power and as such they must be reckoned with. He pointed out that the successes of government are too glaring to ignore, and women, who are witnesses and beneficiaries to these achievements must pronounce them to the world. He commended wife of the President and the role she plays in Nigeria’s political space, saying women have confidence in her protection and support.

National Woman Leader, Salamatu Baiwa, said APC women have secured the concurrence of the party on the issue of a more gender-balanced administration come 2019. As campaign commences, she called for a mature campaign from members of the party, a campaign of issues and not that of insults. As a ruling party, she said, they must show example to other parties.

