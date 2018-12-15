Home News Anambra FRSC Sector Commander dies in motor accident
Tears flowed freely in Anambra state as news filtered in that the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sector Commander is dead.

Sources say he died in an auto crash this morning while returning from Kwara state, where he went for a relation’s wedding on the highway leading to Agbor approaching Asaba the Delta state capital .

A visit to the command headquarters in Awka, noticed that the FRSC flag is lowered possibly as symbol of respect for the demise of the late Anambra state sector command.
The last assignment he held with journalists in attendance was the ember month campaign against over speed.

Efforts to speak with the command PRO, Ufiem Egim who confirmed the incident to newsmen in Awka was futile, as he said the command is yet to come up with a formal report that will detail the cause of his death.

It would be recalled that the former state commander of the Nigeria Security and civil defence corps, NSCDC John Anweh too died in service on 10th of September, 2018.

He has since been buried in his home state Benue State.

