Home Health Anambra govt promises to contain spread of Diarrhea
Anambra govt promises to contain spread of Diarrhea
Health
News
Nigeria
0

Anambra govt promises to contain spread of Diarrhea

0
0
now viewing

Anambra govt promises to contain spread of Diarrhea

now playing

NPopC set to conduct demographic and health survey in Anambra

FRSC-officials-on-duty
now playing

Anambra Road safety deploys 1000 personnel to man highways

Obiano-Sworn-In-TVCNews
now playing

Anambra state Governor Obiano sworn in for second term

now playing

NDLEA vows to rid Anambra of drug related activities

Open-Grazing-TVCNews
now playing

Anambra Assembly passes anti-open grazing bill for second reading

Image result for Diarrhea Patients in Anambra

The Anambra State government has commissioned the state epidemiologists disease control team to investigate and contain the spread of Diarrhoea in the state.

This comes after at least nine persons have been confirmed dead in latest outbreak of the disease in the state.

According to the state’s ministry of health, the disease is traced to the aftermath of the flood disaster, that ravaged many homes and villages.

Commissioner for Health, Joe Akabuike, said the outbreak is due to negligence of residents living in flood prone areas, who chose to ignore the
state advice and engage in traditional method of treating the disease outbreak.

Related Posts

NPopC set to conduct demographic and health survey in Anambra

TVCN 0
FRSC-officials-on-duty

Anambra Road safety deploys 1000 personnel to man highways

TVCN 0
Obiano-Sworn-In-TVCNews

Anambra state Governor Obiano sworn in for second term

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies