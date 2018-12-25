Anambra govt promises to contain spread of Diarrhea

The Anambra State government has commissioned the state epidemiologists disease control team to investigate and contain the spread of Diarrhoea in the state.

This comes after at least nine persons have been confirmed dead in latest outbreak of the disease in the state.

According to the state’s ministry of health, the disease is traced to the aftermath of the flood disaster, that ravaged many homes and villages.

Commissioner for Health, Joe Akabuike, said the outbreak is due to negligence of residents living in flood prone areas, who chose to ignore the

state advice and engage in traditional method of treating the disease outbreak.

