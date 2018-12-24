Anambra police parades suspected robbers

The Anambra state police command has paraded some suspected robbers. According to the state , SP Haruna Mohammed, on the 23/12/2018 at about 10pm, the police received a distress call that some hoodlums were robbing motorists in a traffic gridlock at Central School Road Umusiome Nkpor in Idemili South LGA of Anambra State.



“Police detectives attached to Ogidi Division responded swiftly and arrested one Sunday Eze ‘m’ aged 22 years of Adaba village,Uzor-uwani LGA of Enugu State with one battle axe while others fled.

“Similarly at about 2am of 24/12/2018 following another distress call of a robbery incident at the same location, Police Patrol team responded and arrested one Gabriel Ogadi ‘m’ aged 20 years of Umusiome Nkpor and recovered one locally made single Barrel pistol with two live cartridges.

“Patrol is being intensified in the Area and Case under investigation after which suspects would be charged to Court for prosecution.

“In another development,on the 24/12/2018 at about 9pm, Police Patrol team attached to Isiowulu Division while on Stop and search arrested one Uchenna Okoro ‘m’ aged 31 years of Ogbaku in Awgu LGA of Enugu State.

“Suspect was arrested at Afa Street Odume layout Obosi with a stolen Toyota Corolla Car with Registration number FGG 828 belonging to one Uchenna Obioha.The Vehicle was stolen since November 2018”, he stated.







