Angry Trump replaces Defence Secretary

Angry Trump replaces Defence Secretary

Setback for Trump as Democrats seize control of U.S. House of Representatives

Trump, China's Xi to meet at G20 summit in November amid trade tensions

McCain bans Trump at funeral, Obama, Bush to give eulogies

Trump wants Pompeo to study 'killing of farmers' in South Africa

Trump, White House deny wrongdoing after Cohen plea deal

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday said he was replacing Defense Secretary Jim Mattis two months earlier than had been expected, a move officials said was driven by Trump’s anger at Mattis’ resignation letter and its rebuke of his foreign policy.

On Thursday, Mattis had abruptly said he was quitting, effective Feb. 28, after falling out with Trump over his foreign policy, including surprise decisions to withdraw all troops from Syria and start planning a drawdown in Afghanistan.

Trump has come under withering criticism from fellow Republicans, Democrats and international allies over his decisions about Syria and Afghanistan, against the advice of his top aides and U.S. commanders

The exit of Mattis, highly regarded by Republicans and Democrats alike, added to concerns over what many see as Trump’s unpredictable, go-it-alone approach to global security. Trump said Deputy Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan would take over on an acting basis from Jan. 1.




