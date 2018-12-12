Another minister resigns from Buhari’s cabinet

Minister of State for Environment, Ibrahim Jubril, has resigned from the Federal Cabinet. He was declared Emir on Friday, December 7th, following his selection by the Nasarawa Emirate Council and subsequent approval by Governor Tanko Umaru Almakura.

President Buhari had in a tweet by His media aide, Bashir Ahmad, congratulated Jibril on his new appointment. “President Buhari congratulates the Minister of State for Environment, Hon. I.U Jibril on his selection as the 13th Emir of Nasarawa Emirate and urged him to build on the legacies of his predecessor and promote peace and unity in the emirate.”

Ibrahim Jubril is the fifth minister to resign from Buhari’s cabinet since he assumed office in 2015. Others that have resigned are Hajiya Amina Mohammed following her appointment at the United Nations as UN Deputy Secretary General.

Others include Dr. Kayode Fayemi who resigned as the minister of Solid Minerals Development on May 30, 2018 to pursue his political ambition, former Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun who resigned following the scandal that trailed her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) exemption and the former Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Senator Aisha Alhassan, also known as Mama Taraba, who hinged her resignation on her disqualification in the screening for the 2019 Taraba state governorship contest by the APC National Working Committee.

