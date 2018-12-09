António Guterres calls for global effort to fight corruption

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has described corruption as an assault on the values of the United Nation.

In a message on International Anti-Corruption Day, which is marked each 9 December, he said quote “it robs societies of schools, hospitals and other vital services, drives away foreign investment and strips nations of their natural resources”.

The United Nations is fighting the global scourge, which affects both rich and poor countries, through initiatives like the global campaign launched jointly by the UN Development Programme (UNDP) and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

The campaign recognizes corruption as one of the biggest impediments to achieving the SDGs, or 2030 Sustainable Development Goals agreed by all nations of the world in 2015, to advance the whole of humankind.

