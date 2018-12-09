Home International António Guterres calls for global effort to fight corruption
António Guterres calls for global effort to fight corruption
International
0

António Guterres calls for global effort to fight corruption

0
0
now viewing

António Guterres calls for global effort to fight corruption

now playing

UN calls for immediate release of missing #Dapchigirls

now playing

Obasanjo appointed U.N. envoy to Liberia

now playing

World has succeeded in 'keeping famine at bay' - U.N.

now playing

More tributes pour in for late Babatunde Osotimehin

now playing

UN chief, state leaders in China for Belt and Road Forum

Image result for António Guterres calls for global effort to fight corruptionUnited Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has described corruption as an assault on the values of the United Nation.

In a message on International Anti-Corruption Day, which is marked each 9 December, he said quote “it robs societies of schools, hospitals and other vital services, drives away foreign investment and strips nations of their natural resources”.

The United Nations is fighting the global scourge, which affects both rich and poor countries, through initiatives like the global campaign launched jointly by the UN Development Programme (UNDP) and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

The campaign recognizes corruption as one of the biggest impediments to achieving the SDGs, or 2030 Sustainable Development Goals agreed by all nations of the world in 2015, to advance the whole of humankind.

Related Posts

UN calls for immediate release of missing #Dapchigirls

TVCN 0

Obasanjo appointed U.N. envoy to Liberia

TVCN 1

World has succeeded in ‘keeping famine at bay’ – U.N.

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies