APC releases members of Presidential campaign Council

The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has released the names of members of its Presidential Campaign Council for 2019.

According to a statement issued on Friday by Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser (Media and Publicity) to the President, the council is headed by President Muhammadu Buhari and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as chairman and co-chairman respectively.

See the full list below:

CHAIRMAN

President Muhammadu Buhari

CO-CHAIRMAN

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

DEPUTY CHAIRMEN

1.   The Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo.

2.   The APC National Chairman Comrade Adams Oshiomole

VICE CHAIRMAN NORTH

Senator George Akume

VICE CHAIRMAN SOUTH

Senator Ken Nnamani

DIRECTOR GENERAL

His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi

DEPUTY DIRECTOR GENERAL (OPERATIONS)

Senator A.O. Mamora

DEPUTY DIRECTOR GENERAL (COORDINATION)

Arch. Waziri Bulama

SECRETARY

1.   Adamu Adamu

2.   Dele Alake

ZONAL DIRECTORS

a.   North West: Senator Aliyu M. Wamakko

b.  North East: Senator Muh’d Ali Ndume

c.    North Central: Senator Abdullahi Adamu

d.  

e.   South East: Sharon Ikeazor

f.     South South: Senator Godswill Akpabio

DIRECTORATES

a.            Director,  Buhari Support Groups – Dr. Mahmoud Mohammed

b.           Director,  Strategic Communications – Festus Keyamo, SAN

a.    Deputy Director- Abike Dabiri- Erewa

c.            Director, Contact & Mobilization –  Hadiza Bala Usman

a.    Deputy Director South -Victor Eboigre

b.   Deputy Director North- Senator Bashir Nalado

d.           Director, Election Planning & Monitoring – Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN

a.    Deputy Director I-  Baba Kura Abba Jato

b.   Deputy Director II-Chief Emani Ayiri

e.            Director, Logistics – Dr. Pius Odubu

a.    Deputy Director- Senator Umanah Umanah

b.   Deputy Director II- Nasiru Danu

f.              Director, Policy Research & Strategy- Prof Abdulrahman  Oba

a.    Deputy Director- Prof. A.K. Usman

g.            Director, Youth Mobilization- Hon. Tony Nwoye assisted by the APC Youth Leader  sadiq

a.    Deputy Director North- Barrister Ismaeel Ahmed

b.   Deputy Director South –  Jasper Azuatalam

h.           Director, Admin- Onari Brown

a.    Deputy Director I- Chris Hassan

b.   Deputy Director II- Abubakar Magaji Gasau

i.              Director,  Women Mobilization- Woman Leader Salamatu Baiwa

a.    Deputy Director North – Binta Mu’azu

b.   Deputy Director South – Adejoke Orelope Adefulire

j.               Director Security – Gen. A. . Dambazzau

a.    Deputy Directors – Brigadier General Gambo and Mr. U. Ukoma

k.           Director Legal – Emeka Ngige, SAN

a.    Deputy Director- Prof. Maman Lawan Yusufari

l.              Director Field Opertaions- Mallam Nuhu Ribadu

M.   Director Finance- Wale Edun

        Deputy Director ….Alhaji Adamu Fadan

SPECIAL ADVISORY COMMITTEE TO MR. PRESIDENT

1.   Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

2.   Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

3.   Senator Ahmed Lawan (Senate Leader)

4.   Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila( Leader of the House )

5.   APC Party National Chairman  Comrade Adams Oshiomole

6.   Alhaji  Aliko Dangote.

7.   Mr. Femi Otedola

COUNCIL MEMBERS

1.   Chief Bisi Akande

2.   Chief John Oyegun

3.   Senator Ita Enang

4.   All APC serving Senators

5.   All APC serving and former Governors

6.   All APC Members of the House of Representatives

7.   All members of the National Working Committee of the APC

8.   All Zonal Women Leaders

STATE COORDINATORS

  1. Governors are to serve as State Coordinators in their respective states
  2. Gubernatorial Candidates in non- APC States will serve as State Coordinators in their respective states.
