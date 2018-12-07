Army appoints new Commanders for Operation for Lafiya Dole

The Nigerian army has announced the appointment of new commanders for its brigades in operation Lafiya Dole theatre in the northeastern part of the country.The army said this development is meant to inject new hands in the fight against insurgency.

Army spokesman, Sani Usman, said the senior officers affected by the new postings include staff officers and commanders at various levels.

Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, directed that all those affected by the posting should remain fully in charge until they are properly relieved in line with standard operating procedures and military professional ethics.

