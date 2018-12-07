Home News Army appoints new Commanders for Operation for Lafiya Dole
Army appoints new Commanders for Operation for Lafiya Dole
News
Nigeria
0

Army appoints new Commanders for Operation for Lafiya Dole

0
0
now viewing

Army appoints new Commanders for Operation for Lafiya Dole

now playing

Nigeria experiencing security challenges due to an absence of values - SGF

now playing

Kwara governor presents N158bn budget proposal for 2019

now playing

FEC to deliberate on 2019 budget proposal on Friday

now playing

National Assembly staff suspend 3-day warning strike

now playing

Aisha Buhari urges Nigerian women to vote Buhari again

Image result for Army appoints new Commanders for Operation for Lafiya DoleThe Nigerian army has announced the appointment of new commanders for its brigades in operation Lafiya Dole theatre in the northeastern part of the country.The army said this development is meant to inject new hands in the fight against insurgency.

Army spokesman, Sani Usman, said the senior officers affected by the new postings include staff officers and commanders at various levels.

Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, directed that all those affected by the posting should remain fully in charge until they are properly relieved in line with standard operating procedures and military professional ethics.

Related Posts

Nigeria experiencing security challenges due to an absence of values – SGF

TVCN 0

Kwara governor presents N158bn budget proposal for 2019

TVCN 0

FEC to deliberate on 2019 budget proposal on Friday

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies